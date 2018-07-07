Video Shows Police Arresting Black Teen For Selling Water On A 94-Degree Day

On Thursday, July 5, Black teenagers were allegedly selling water outside of the Philadelphia Zoo. Judging by a viral video, one of the teens were arrested all because a white security staffer alerted the police.

In a video, which has been video over 200,000 times, an unidentified Black teenager is pinned to the ground and being arrested by cops — reportedly, he and his friends were selling water. There is an argument a white and Black security staffer. “This is what you did!” the Black security staffer yelled to the white co-worker. “This is what you want. Is this what you want?”

“I only asked him to move!” the white security staffer snapped back. “I asked him to move.” Translation is the white security staffer gave an order and because she had no security skills, she immediately pulled a BBQ Becky and called 911 on a teenager who was simply selling water on a 94-degree day in Philadelphia. PhillyVoice.com reports the teen youth were trying to raise money for their football team.

Dana Lombardo, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Zoo, claimed the teens were not affiliated with “any legitimate local sports team.” She said, “There have been a number of incidents with this particular group, including soliciting money from zoo guests, throwing rocks at a zoo staff member just the previous day, and harassing another female public safety officer just before this incident occurred.” She claimed when the group began to leave, one of the kids made a “threatening remark” to the zoo’s safety officers and Philadelphia police cruiser that was driving by was flagged down. No word on what the “threatening remark” was, but Lombardo said the teen was “unexpectedly” arrested. Of course she did not explain the argument between the white and Black security staffer, which makes it clear that white woman called the police and the Black staffer was upset.

Black Lives Matter activist Asa Khalif said in a Facebook video, “They were selling water. Not crack, not drugs, not any of that nonsense. They were selling water to raise money. Entrepreneurs, that’s what they were and that’s who they are. … It ended in arrest. A violent arrest. And I’m not gonna tolerate that. … We’re not tolerating that kind of nonsense when it comes to our children.” See the video below:

Again, the teen who was arrested has not been identified.

