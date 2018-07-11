Rich The Kid ft. Quavo & Offset “Lost It,” Young Buck “Boom” & More | Daily Visuals

The summer of 2018 has not been kind to Rich The Kid what with him taking a technical “L” from Lil Uzi Vert pressing him at Starbucks before taking an actual “L” courtesy of some LA goons a few weeks later.

Looking to change the narrative, Rich The Kid gets back on his music hustle and today drops a new visual for his Quavo and Offset-assisted cut “Lost It,” which finds Rich being held against his will in a psych ward where he’s subjected to all kinds of tests and shock therapy. We wonder if he’s getting actual therapy to help with the traumatic experiences he’s been through recently. Just sayin.’

Young Buck meanwhile keeps dropping new clips to keep the heat going and for his latest release, “Boom,” Buck Marley takes to the garage to show off some big boy toys.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from B.o.B, Sylvan Lacue, Caleb Brown, and more.

RICH THE KID FT. QUAVO & OFFSET – “LOST IT”

YOUNG BUCK – “BOOM”

B.O.B. – “GERALD LEVERT”

SYLVAN LACUE – “FLORIDA MAN”

NINE (DOUBLE M) – “PULL UP”

CALEB BROWN – “DIE A LEGEND”

MERCI – “SHORTS”

HIGH BROTHERS & BLOCBOY JB – “LET IT GO”

LIL SKIES FT. RICH THE KID – “CREEPING”

ROBB BANK$$ – “225”

WIKI FT. YOUR OLD DROOG – “LITT 15”

