‘Robocop’ Is Returning To The Silver Screen

2014’s remake of the 80’s cult classic hero, Robocop, was a flop. Do not debate us on this. But if you thought that monumental misstep was enough to stick a fork in the franchise, you’re deeply mistaken.

According to Deadline the half-man half-machine officer of the law is about to get rebooted and MGM has tapped District 9 director, Neil Blomkamp to take the helm of franchise. Currently titled Robocop Returns (has that simple 90’s feel already), the upcoming film is set to be a direct sequel to the original 1987 Paul Verhoeven-directed sci-fi smash that had everyone wanting to be a futuristic cop.

To make sure that the sequel is faithful to its prodeccesor, the script written by original Robocop writers Ed Neumeier and Michael Miner will in fact be utilized and will be touched up by Justin Rhodes, who co-wrote the latest Terminator film that’s currently being shot by Tim Miller.

No word yet on what’s going to be the direction of the film but a plot thesis has been released to give everyone an idea of what to expect.

The plot: anarchy reigns and the fate of Detroit hangs in the balance as RoboCop makes his triumphant return to fight crime and corruption.

Seems similar to the original. Either way a direct sequel to the original should be more interesting than that trainwreck reboot of 2014.

