New York Literally Got Safaree Out The Paint, Struggle Star Booed Off Court

Safaree Samuels might be going back to the drawing board for his next win after a performance in his hometown didn’t go exactly as planned. The ex-boyfriend of Nicki Minaj and television personality found himself on the wrong end of disrespect after he was booed off the court at the Dyckman courts in New York.

Safaree took to the court to rock his single “Hunnid” but the Dyckman faithful didn’t roll out the red carpet for the Brooklyn native. As he tried to get his song off, the crowd got rowdy and shut down his set. It got to the point where attendees were flinging bottles which prompted Safaree to address the crowd.

“Hold on, let me tell you young n*ggas something. I fucked b*tches y’all n*ggas dream about. I f*cked b*tches y’all n*ggas dream about,” Safaree said.

Okay, then.

The police reportedly asked Safaree to break out as the situation wasn’t calming down in the least. Tough day for the kid.

Safaree Out Here At Dyckman Getting Disrespected. pic.twitter.com/U0qUgEwqlx — Hoodie Jiggy (@Jiggy_Jigsaw) July 12, 2018

THEY WYLIN ON SAFAREE IN DYCKMAN PART 1 pic.twitter.com/5uW61moF4E — $tack$ (@rrrstacks) July 12, 2018

