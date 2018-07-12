More Than 30 Black Folks Were Nominated For Emmys

The Emmy nominations were announced Thursday, and the Black star power was shining bright like a diamond. Thirty Black folks got nominations, from RuPaul’s Drag Race to Atlanta to Black-ish.
There were also first-time nominees like Kenan Thompson, who finally got some love for Saturday Night Live after more than a decade. Tiffany Haddish received her first nomination for Saturday Night Live, and Issa Rae grabbed her first performer nomination for Insecure. Also, up-and-coming actor Melvin Jackson Jr. received a nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for his role in This Eddie Murphy Role is Mine, Not Yours. See the full list below — courtesy in part of The Root. We counted 31 nominees!
- Regina King – Seven Seconds
- John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar
- Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
- Donald Glover – Atlanta & Saturday Night Live
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us & Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Jeffrey Wright – Westworld
- RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race & RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
- Trevor Noah – The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Chloe Arnold – The Late Late Show With James Corden
- Thandie Newton – Westworld
- Zazie Beetz – Atlanta
- Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live
- Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta
- Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
- Letitia Wright – Black Museum (Black Mirror)
- Viola Davis – Scandal
- Cicely Tyson – How to Get Away With Murder
- Ron Cephas Jones – This Is Us
- Tiffany Haddish – Saturday Night Live
- Maya Rudolph – The Good Place
- Wanda Sykes – Black-ish
- Katt Williams – Atlanta
- W. Kamau Bell – United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
- Dave Chappelle – Equanimity
- Melvin Jackson Jr – This Eddie Murphy Role is Mine, Not Yours
- Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar
- Adina Porter – American Horror Story: Cult
Also, a shout out to Sandra Oh who became the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated for a lead actress Emmy for her role in BBC America’s Killing Eve.
The Emmys will air on September 17. All that said, we are still mad Queen Sugar got no love.
