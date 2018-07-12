More Than 30 Black Folks Were Nominated For Emmys

The Emmy nominations were announced Thursday, and the Black star power was shining bright like a diamond. Thirty Black folks got nominations, from RuPaul’s Drag Race to Atlanta to Black-ish.

There were also first-time nominees like Kenan Thompson, who finally got some love for Saturday Night Live after more than a decade. Tiffany Haddish received her first nomination for Saturday Night Live, and Issa Rae grabbed her first performer nomination for Insecure. Also, up-and-coming actor Melvin Jackson Jr. received a nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for his role in This Eddie Murphy Role is Mine, Not Yours. See the full list below — courtesy in part of The Root. We counted 31 nominees!

Regina King – Seven Seconds

John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Donald Glover – Atlanta & Saturday Night Live

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us & Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Jeffrey Wright – Westworld

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race & RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale

Chloe Arnold – The Late Late Show With James Corden

Thandie Newton – Westworld

Zazie Beetz – Atlanta

Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Letitia Wright – Black Museum (Black Mirror)

Viola Davis – Scandal

Cicely Tyson – How to Get Away With Murder

Ron Cephas Jones – This Is Us

Tiffany Haddish – Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph – The Good Place

Wanda Sykes – Black-ish

Katt Williams – Atlanta

W. Kamau Bell – United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

Dave Chappelle – Equanimity

Melvin Jackson Jr – This Eddie Murphy Role is Mine, Not Yours

Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar

Adina Porter – American Horror Story: Cult

Also, a shout out to Sandra Oh who became the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated for a lead actress Emmy for her role in BBC America’s Killing Eve.

The Emmys will air on September 17. All that said, we are still mad Queen Sugar got no love.

