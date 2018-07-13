Erica Campbell’s Daughter Reveals She Was Bullied Because Of Her Dark Skin

Gospel songstress Erica Campbell and her family are open books on their new reality show We’re The Campbells on TV One. So when her daughter Krista Nicole Campbell revealed she was bullied about her dark skin, we experienced it with her.
In a heartbreaking viral clip, Krista revealed she is considered the “chubby friend,” but has learned to accept it. She later asked her mom, “Am I ugly?” Erica reassured her that she is beautiful and mentioned other celebrities who are dark skin, like Kelly Rowland. Krista reminded her mother that she walks through the world as a light skin woman, therefore her experience is different.
On this past episode of TV One's new reality show, We're The Campbell's, Krista Campbell, the eldest daughter of Erica Campbell and Warryn Campbell, opened up about issues she has faced because of her skin color. ___________________________________ Erica did such a good job of reassuring her daughter that she is beautiful and I just wanna let all our #Roommates know that if you know someone who may be dealing with similar issues that I recommend reading #TheShes by @iamterrencet. It's about self love and loving the skin you're in.
Colorism is a prevalent issue in the Black community despite attempts to diminish its foundation and long-lasting affects. Krista, who said she struggled with her darker skin, believes men prefer light skin women and provided examples to her mother of the men in their family who’ve all married light skin women.
In another clip, Krista reveals a heartbreaking incident when she felt excluded by a boy at her school who told her “We don’t want no darkies.” Krista walked away and cried.
Erica later tells her Warryn about it, who said it was like a “dagger” stuck in his heart.
Krista’s struggle is a reminder how far we have to go as a society. Instead of silencing the conversation with blanket statements like, “I don’t see color,” we must delve into the foundation of colorism to figure out how to progress as a people.
We’re The Campbells airs Tuesday nights at 8PM EST on TV One.
