‘Sorry To Bother You’ Challenges To You To Question The Status Quo

Boots Riley’s bold and imaginative film Sorry To Bother You explores the double consciousness Black folks face while adding a dose of wit and humor to ease a bitter dose of reality.

As a telemarketer with hopes of climbing the corporate ladder, Cassius Green (Lakeith Stanfield) finds himself at a fork in the road when he has to choose to sell out or choose his soul.

Sorry To Bother You encourages you to question while providing little answers, Terry Crews says. We caught up with the cast of the innovative flick, who shared their views on the film and why it’s important to society today.

Catch Sorry To Bother You in theaters now!

