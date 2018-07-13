Charlamagne Admitted To Having Sex With A Woman While She Was ‘Wasted’ On Spanish Fly

Charlamagne Tha God has been in a media firestorm ever since sexual assault accusations from 2001 resurfaced. Jessica Reid, who was 15 at the time, claims a then-22-year-old Charlamagne Tha God, whose real name is Lenard Larry McKelvey, raped her. Court documents accused Charlamagne of “willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously [engaging] in penile/vaginal intercourse with a fifteen year old female child.” The radio host pled guilty to “contributing to the delinquency of a minor and was sentenced to 3 years of probation.”

However, he hired attorneys and told TMZ via a statement, “More than seventeen years ago, Charlamagne was accused of a sexual assault. He never had sexual relations or any physical contact with the accuser and even provided DNA to prove it. At the time of these claims, Charlamagne cooperated fully with authorities, and after the investigation, this charge against him was dropped.”

Now more details have resurfaced about his inappropriate behavior with women.

The Root discovered a 2015 podcast in which he admitted he gave the aphrodisiac Spanish Fly to a woman and had sex with her when she wasn’t coherent. “In the exchange, which was recorded on the Brilliant Idiots podcast, McKelvey recounts giving a woman Spanish Fly and having sex with her while she was ‘wasted.’ McKelvey also insists the sex was consensual, though he admits that his partner did not remember the encounter and wasn’t ‘coherent’ at the time.”

Hear a clip from the podcast below:

Charlamagne responded to The Root, which wrote, “Charlamagne’s spokeswoman reached out again to clarify that the incident described in the 2015 podcast happened 20 years ago. ‘He told the story then, but this should reflect that this happened in the late ’90s, 20 years ago,’ she said in an email to The Root.”

Jessica Reid has not responded to Charlamagne as of yet.

