Who Do Ya Love?: Is This Woman Drake’s “Kiki” or “Keke”?

Even though Pusha T‘s been unanimously declared the victor in his battle with Drake, Drizzy’s been able to get people to forget about said beef and instead obsess about his love life thanks to some lines he spit on “In My Feelings.”

People were patiently waiting to see what Drake had up his sleeve when he finally released his highly anticipated album Scorpion, and he did not disappoint. Aside from the numerous subliminals and direct shots Drake took at his rap peers on the album, he also had social media ablaze thanks to a line off the dance record.

“Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding? Say you’ll never ever leave from beside me/ ‘Cause I want ya, and I need ya/ And I’m down for you always.”

He then immediately followed those bars with “KB, do you love me? Are you riding? Say you’ll never ever leave from beside me/ ‘Cause I want ya, and I need ya/ And I’m down for you always.”

Naturally social media immediately began speculating who “Kiki” and “KB” were and where they stood in Drake’s love life. Some people automatically assumed that it was his ex, Keisha “KeKe” Chante which has led to many people sliding in her DM on Drake’s behalf.

But Complex has come up with another potential slipper wearer who resides in Oakland, California and goes by the name of K’yanna Barber.

