Twitter Purges Fake Followers, Exposing Trump And Other Phonies

The truth always comes to the light.
Twitter unleashed a wave of social media justice Friday, wiping out millions of fake follower accounts and exposing some long-suspect phonies along the way.
Former NFL superstar Ray Lewis lost almost half of his total followers, falling from 713.2K to 364.7K overnight.
Former-ESPN anchor Britt McHenry, the staler version of Tomi Lauren also got hit.
But the Cheeto-In-Chief is still trying to fix the results.
As fake followers disappeared from Trump’s @RealDonaldTrump page, tweeters observed that he was apparently buying them back in real time.
What do you call people who fake it even after they’ve made it?
