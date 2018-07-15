Jay-Z and Beyoncé have a very healthy bank account. Specifically, the Hip-Hop couple is worth a reported combined $1.255 billion.

Remember when Bey spit, “My great-great-grandchildren already rich/That’s a lot of brown children on your Forbes list,” off “Boss” on The Carters’ Everything Is Love album?

That was all facts.

Reports Forbes:

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s descendants will indeed be wealthy: The couple is already worth an estimated $1.255 billion as of this week’s launch of another Forbes list, America’s Richest Self-Made Women, with Beyoncé’s clocking in at $355 million to Jay-Z’s $900 million.

The two superstars have built their fortune in different ways. Beyoncé tends to move more records and can draw larger crowds on her own than her husband, allowing her to frequently flirt with the $100 million mark in terms of pretax annual earnings. Jay-Z has created his empire by starting his own companies or buying pieces of others: He paid $56 million to purchase streaming service Tidal two years ago; Sprint’s subsequent investment valued the company at $600 million.

Music’s first couple, of course, has synergy to rival the savviest corporate merger. Beyoncé, who also owns a chunk of Tidal, initially made her landmark album Lemonade available exclusively on the streaming service; Jay-Z did the same with last year’s 4:44, and the duo repeated the strategy with Everything With Love earlier this summer to drive subscribers to the service.

So far, the Carters have three heirs; Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir.

Also, they’re all good on any MLK Boulevard.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 2, 2018 at 3:57pm PDT

—

Photo: Raven B. Varona/Parkwood/PictureGrou

Jay-Z And Beyoncé Are Worth $1.255 Billion Combined was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: