Young Thug Calls Himself “Drip God”, Says He Carried The Cross For Tight Jeans

Young Thug is known for his very unique approach to style. He recently shared some of his thoughts and a new moniker was born.

Last weekend, Thugger took to Instagram Live where he went into a braggadocio fueled rant where he took credit for the skinny jean craze. In the brief announcement he dubbed himself the “Drip God”. “I’m the drip god. I created this sh*t. I made the way for young n***s to open up and be they self. I did this. I got crucified. They call me gay; they ain’t call y’all n***s gay […] I made y’all tighten y’all jeans up.”

Sticking to his infamous androgynous swag he added “I’m the reason they got d*cks in their jeans. I’m the reason you toting that around. I promise I am.” Jefferey closed out the video saying “I’m the wave god. I’m the master. I’m the founder.”

This comes on the heels of Future’s recent claims that sharkbiterz ran off with his style.

Enough of these lil niggas running round like I ain’t make y’all 🙄 — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) July 7, 2018

Your titles and flows came Frm me..stop fuckin playin — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) July 7, 2018

I gracefully gave u a style to run with like it was your own. Thank me #KINGPLUTO — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) July 7, 2018

You can view Thug’s proclamation below. Let’s hope this isn’t a distraction tactic so we lose sight on how epic these serious Young Thug memes were.

Young Thug explaining that he paved the way for this new generation of rappers. Thug is a legend already NO CAP 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/tz2gDS6W1F — THUGGER 🐍 (@ThuggerClan) July 16, 2018

