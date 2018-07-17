The Gucci By Dapper Dan Collection Launched And It’s Flames

Gucci launched their collaborative collection with Dapper Dan globally on Tuesday both online and in select stores. The collection is now officially available to the masses and y’all…it’s fire. The collection is currently headlining the website and I’ve been gathering my coin for months, so I can give myself and early birthday gift.
The fashion house sought Dutch photographer, Ari Marcopoulos, to shoot the collection.
The images pay homage to Dapper Dan’s beloved Harlem, shot on the uptown streets with a retro flair. The campaign shots are super stylish.
The 89-sku collection ranges from $240.00 for Men’s Slides to $7,980.00 for a Gucci GG logo bomber jacket. While the collection has both menswear, womenswear, and accessories, it holds a unisex feel.
The collection, not surprisingly, has a Harlem feel. I’m glad that Alessandro Michele and House of Gucci corrected their wrongs and allowing Black culture to flow from the source straight to the runway back to the streets.
Personally, I love the Gucci Dapper Dan Tank Top ($550, Gucci.com) and the oversized Gucci Dapper Dan t-shirt ($550, Gucci.com), which is perfect for ladies (or men), that want to upgrade their casual wear and support the brand at an affordable (by designer standards) price. The bomber jackets, particularly the all gold jacket ($4,500.00, Gucci.com) as well as the oversized glasses. The $3,390.00 Gucci Dapper Dan Backpack is something that every city dweller needs to up their commuting game.
This is a collection that I’ll happily give all my rent money towards.
