Angie Ange in the Morning: Hot Topic – Makiyah Wilson

We are still following the story of the young girl, Makiyah Wilson who was sadly gunned down outside her home in N.E. a few days ago. The suspects have not yet been apprehended, however, police have recovered the vehicle that was used to commit the crime.
Donnetta Wilson, Makiyah’s mom gave a speech where she was quoted saying, “This happened to my baby,”. “This just hurt me so bad. It hurt me because my baby can’t live and see her life. She wanted to do stuff. She wanted to do some stuff.””
Here is Angie’e take on the unfortunate event, and we are sending prayers to the family and loved ones of Makiyah.
