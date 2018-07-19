Mac Miller “Self Care,” Ciara “Level Up” & More | Daily Visuals

Everyone who’s ever been in love only to have their heart broken knows that feeling of just wanting to be buried alive. Seems like that’s post-Ariana Grande Mac Miller these days.

For his clip to “Self Care” the Pittsburgh rapper finds himself in a Kill Bill situation where he buried alive in a wooden casket, alone with his thoughts and pierced heart. Least he had a cancer stick to keep him company though.

On a lighter note Ciara sheds the mom-bod and returns to lead a gang of women in a intensely choreographed routine for her clip to “Level Up.” We feel like her hubby Russell Wilson will play this everyday in the team locker room till his teammates demand a trade.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jay Jones featuring Lil Wayne, Classified, and more.

MAC MILLER – “SELF CARE”

CIARA – “LEVEL UP”

JAY JONES FT. LIL WAYNE – “GO CRAZY”

ESG FT. BUN B, LIL FLIP, LIL O, SLIM THUG, DAT BOI T & TRILLY POLK – “SOUTHSIDE STILL HOLDING REMIX”

CLASSIFIED – “FALLEN”

