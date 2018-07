Jeezy is taking his acting career to the next level and very seriously.

The trap star has taken his talents to Los Angeles where he’s making a cameo in Master P’s upcoming sequel “I Got The Hook Up 2.”

According to reports he’s signed with UTA, a big talent agency, and has been trying out for parts, principally in motion pictures. “Will Smith, watch out!” He jokes.

