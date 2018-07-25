What’s Really Good Wit’chall: 12 Celebs Who Fell All The Way TF Off

Drake‘s dad, Dennis Graham, once reminded us that the things you care about can be “here today and gone tomorrow”. That advice can also relate to people’s careers in Hollywood.

One day, you can have everyone in the world bragging about how dope and different you are than everyone else. But it only takes one poor decision for all the support and attention to fade away.

All Eyes On Memes: What Happened to Lil Kim's Face? No, Really. We Want To Know.https://t.co/nRN5rasaAt pic.twitter.com/roRSIlqDCb — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) May 1, 2016

Yup.. Which is what happened to Lil Kim like we all know .. Perfect example … https://t.co/ilVYAFpWFw — Angela (@cexxyoriginal) July 18, 2018

Just ask the stars in our gallery below. They’re not necessarily cancelled, because they didn’t do anything vile or racist. However, they’re not half as poppin’ as they use to be.

Check out these 12 stars who fell all the way off.

