Watch Out Faith: Stevie J. Owes $110K In Back Taxes In Georgia

Stevie J. might want to hold off on an expensive honeymoon. The Peach State is claiming he needs to fork over six figures ASAP.

According to a report by Bossip the state of Georgia has hit the former Bad Boy Entertainment producer with a couple of tax liens. The two filings total a whopping $110,507 dollars.

To no one’s surprise Uncle Sam is claiming that Steebie made a pretty penny from his multiple seasons as a cast member on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. The paperwork states he neglected to pay $17,423 in 2012, $33,491 in 2013 and $59,593 in 2014. Since these debts are more than six years old, he has accrued over $13,000 in interest.

If not handled right away this newest unpaid balance could pose a huge problem for Jordan in terms of earning any new income. If need be the Georgia Revenue Tax Commission will start confiscating his property and garnishing any forthcoming wages.

In May he was facing serious time in federal court for owing 1.3 million dollars in back child support. The judge showed him leniency and did not sentence him to prison. Instead the Creep Squad member agreed to a payment plan that would allow him to work.

This news comes on the heels of his surprise wedding to singer-songwriter Faith Evans.

Stevie has yet to formally respond to the IRS. You can view the tax lien on the following page.

