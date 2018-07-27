Fans have been beginning Ciara to take it back to her funky, dancing, R&Bish roots — and it looks like Cici is giving us what we want.

On Friday, Mrs. Wilson revealed that Missy Elliott and Fatman Scoop will join her on the “Level Up” remix, and folks are hype that she gathered up the old squad, just like old times.

Me, nearly everyday: Who’s got time to watch someone’s Instagram live? Me, in the comments just now when I saw Missy Elliot and Ciara having a joint Instagram live: HI QUEENS! YOU BOTH LOOK AMAZING. IM CRYING. — Britt Julious (@britticisms) July 27, 2018

With the release of the #LevelUp remix, @ciara, @MissyElliott & @fatmanscoop have made me an emotional mess. Missy Elliot and Ciara are the reason I started dancing seriously, they inspired me with Lose Control and it's been like 13 years. Extreme nostalgia. I. am. crying. — ἄπειρον (@VipInspiritKi) July 27, 2018

The mom of two announced the news on her IG Live and had fans shook when Misdemeanor Elliott joined in:

Ci and Missy are about to have grown folks making dance routines in their bedroom. Ahhhh, the nostalgia.

You know it’s a bop anytime the dancing queen and super producer get together. Check out more times Ciara and Missy gave us life!

Crunk & Ci: Ciara Taps Missy Elliot & Fatman Scoop For The ‘Level Up’ Remix & It’s Feeling Like 2004 Again was originally published on globalgrind.com

