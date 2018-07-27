While Vic Mensa’s out here defending Chicago’s honor by challenging Tekashi “Hip-Hop Troll” 6ix9ine to a fair one in the streets (we doubt that’ll ever happen), G Herbo’s decided to take another route and drop some new music to keep his Windy City buzzin.’

After months of teasing a joint album with one of ATL’s hottest producers, Southside, last night (July 26) Herbo finally gave his fans what the work they’ve been waiting for in Swervo. Coming in at 14-cuts deep, Swervo is kind of light on features (21 Savage, Chief Keef, and Young Thug to name a few), but is type heavy on the bass.

Check out Swervo below and let us know how you feel about G Herbo and Southside’s baby.

G Herbo Drops Southside Produced LP ‘Swervo’ [Listen] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

