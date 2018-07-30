Viacom Wants The Game To Pay $35K To Cover Legal Fees In $20 Million Lawsuit Case

The Game lost a court battle this past June after he attempted to sue Viacom for $20 million, which occurred after he was slapped with a $7.1 million judgment in a sexual assault case from 2016. Viacom is asking the court to demand the West Coast rapper pay back the company’s legal defense fees in the failed lawsuit.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the media company wants to be reimbursed for having to defend against the rapper’s $20,000,000 lawsuit stemming from an alleged assault on The Game’s dating show, “She Got Game.”

They are asking the court to order Game to pay up for their defense, which cost them $35,729.50.

The judge has yet to rule.

Last year, The Game sued Viacom for $20 million demanding they be held liable for the $7.1 million judgment he was hit with by a cast member on his VH1 show.

On June 5, The Game’s case was officially dismissed and it isn’t known if he’s officially submitted his financial records for review.

