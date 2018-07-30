Up and coming Florida rapper Project Youngin‘ was shot on Monday while sitting in his car, flexing money on Instagram.
Fans of the 23-year old emcee took to social media to express their shock over the senseless shooting.
No word on Youngin’s condition after the shooting. But we’ll keep you posted on the latest.
Hit the flip to check out a few facts about the Florida rapper.
6 Things To Know About Rapper Project Youngin Who Was Shot On Instagram Live was originally published on globalgrind.com
