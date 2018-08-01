CLOSE
Casting Call: HelloBeautiful’s Video Team Is Looking For A Host

Submit today.

The heart moves a dancer's body

Got talent? We’re looking for a dynamic host for a special project. 

Must:

  • Be able to deliver funny, witty, and smart commentary
  • Be New York based
  • Be between the ages of 21-40
  • Be passionate about beauty and lifestyle
  • Have on camera experience and/or comfortable being on camera
  • Have a strong voice
  • Be a good idea generator
  • Have a solid social media following and active engagement

Please send the following information in one email to castingcall@ionedigital.comby Monday August 13, 2018.

  • Name
  • Age
  • Cell phone number
  • Head shots
  • Reel or video clip
  • Social media links

Casting Call: HelloBeautiful's Video Team Is Looking For A Host

