Casting Call: HelloBeautiful’s Video Team Is Looking For A Host

Got talent? We’re looking for a dynamic host for a special project.

Must:

Be able to deliver funny, witty, and smart commentary

Be New York based

Be between the ages of 21-40

Be passionate about beauty and lifestyle

Have on camera experience and/or comfortable being on camera

Have a strong voice

Be a good idea generator

Have a solid social media following and active engagement

Please send the following information in one email to castingcall@ionedigital.comby Monday August 13, 2018.

Name

Age

Cell phone number

Head shots

Reel or video clip

Social media links

