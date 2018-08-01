Got talent? We’re looking for a dynamic host for a special project.
Must:
- Be able to deliver funny, witty, and smart commentary
- Be New York based
- Be between the ages of 21-40
- Be passionate about beauty and lifestyle
- Have on camera experience and/or comfortable being on camera
- Have a strong voice
- Be a good idea generator
- Have a solid social media following and active engagement
Please send the following information in one email to castingcall@ionedigital.comby Monday August 13, 2018.
- Name
- Age
- Cell phone number
- Head shots
- Reel or video clip
- Social media links
RELATED LINKS
Listen To Black Women: Can A ‘Mean Girl’ Ever Really Reform?
Listen To Black Women: Why Don’t We Let Black Women Be Beautiful In Their Own Way?
Listen To Black Women: Why Can’t Some Black Women Let Go Of R. Kelly?
Casting Call: HelloBeautiful’s Video Team Is Looking For A Host was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours