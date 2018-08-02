Yesterday on The Breakfast Club, former record label exec turned YouTube’s Global Head of Music, Lyor Cohen attempted to avoid questions about Damon Dash calling him a “culture vulture” by saying that he doesn’t know Dame.
As we all know, from his position at Def Jam, he absolutely, without a doubt, knows Dame Dash. In fact, social media got on the case and dug up quite a few photos and videos to prove it. Hit the flip.
6 Photos That Prove Lyor Cohen Absolutely, Without A Doubt, Knows Dame Dash was originally published on globalgrind.com
