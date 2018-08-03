Tune In: Diana ‘Wynter’ Gordon Drops New 5-Track EP ‘Pure’

Diana “Wynter” Gordon is best known for penning songs like “Sorry” and “Daddy Lessons” for Beyoncé, but now she’s got her own EP for you to tune into. The 5-track project is titled Pure and features her previously released song “Kool Aid.” She said earlier today via social media:
