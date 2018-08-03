CLOSE
Tune In: Diana ‘Wynter’ Gordon Drops New 5-Track EP ‘Pure’

August 3rd . I’m releasing “PURE” into the universe. OFFICIAL ARTWORK :)

Diana “Wynter” Gordon is best known for penning songs like “Sorry” and “Daddy Lessons” for Beyoncé, but now she’s got her own EP for you to tune into. The 5-track project is titled Pure and features her previously released song “Kool Aid.” She said earlier today via social media:

Take a listen and let us know what you think.

