Baltimore Police are looking for the person responsible for the hit and run of a 61-year-old women.

According to Fox45, around 11 am Saturday morning city police received a call of a pedestrian hit by a car on Liberty Heights Ave in NW Baltimore. The 61-year-old was pronounce dead at the scene.

Police asked anyone with information to call 911.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore

Pedestrian Killed By Hit & Run In NW Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com