CLOSE
The DMV
Home > The DMV

Pedestrian Killed By Hit & Run In NW Baltimore

Leave a comment
Caution tape

Source: Snap Decision / Getty

Baltimore Police are looking for the person responsible for the hit and run of a 61-year-old women.

According to Fox45, around 11 am Saturday morning city police received a call of a pedestrian hit by a car on Liberty Heights Ave in NW Baltimore. The 61-year-old was pronounce dead at the scene.

Police asked anyone with information to call 911.

 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

9 photos Launch gallery

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

Continue reading Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

Pedestrian Killed By Hit & Run In NW Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close