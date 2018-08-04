Baltimore Police are looking for the person responsible for the hit and run of a 61-year-old women.
According to Fox45, around 11 am Saturday morning city police received a call of a pedestrian hit by a car on Liberty Heights Ave in NW Baltimore. The 61-year-old was pronounce dead at the scene.
Police asked anyone with information to call 911.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!
ALSO TRENDING:
- Third Bear Hit On Maryland Roadway
- 6 Ways To Take Control Of Your Mental Health
- Dead Body Falls Out Of Vacant House In Baltimore [PHOTOS]
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!
9 photos Launch gallery
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!
1.1 of 9
2.2 of 9
3.3 of 9
4.4 of 9
5.5 of 9
6.6 of 9
7.7 of 9
8.8 of 9
9.9 of 9
Pedestrian Killed By Hit & Run In NW Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com
comments – add yours