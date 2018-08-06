John David Washington sits down with Xilla Valentine to discuss his role in BlacKkKlansman.

This is the latest movie from Spike Lee he tells the incredible true story of an American hero named Ron Stallworth. Played by John David Washington, he is the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department who made a name for himself by infiltrating and exposing the Ku Klux Klan.

During this interview, John David talks getting to work with Spike, his next movie The Old Man and The Gun as well opened up about the greatest thing his mother taught him. He also reveals how his football teammates hazed him to do imitations of his father Denzel Washington during summer camps.

John David Washington Gushes Over His Mother Pauletta Washington | Extra Butter was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: