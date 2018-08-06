Headcrack brakes down this week in the world of Hip-Hop. Tekashi 6ix9ine got all his jewelry back after being robbed, but the team questions the stories validity. Either Tekashi 6ix9ine is the luckiest man on the planet, or the worlds greatest liar. What yall think? Check the audio…

AUDIO: Is Tekashi 6ix9ine The Most Blessed Person In The World Or The World's Greatest Liar?

