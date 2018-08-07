LeBron James Just Had The Best Clap Back At The Hateful Laura Ingraham

Remember when the demonic Fox news host Laura Ingraham went on a hateful rant about sports players being political? Well, LeBron James has now responded in the best way ever — a new television, which quotes her line, “Shut up and dribble.”
Black Lives Killed From Gun Violence Aren’t Forgotten At The March For Our Lives
Back in February, LeBron agreed with the Golden State Warriors refusing to visit Donald Trump at the White House. She called James “barely intelligible” and “ungrammatical” before also babbling, “It’s always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball. Keep the political comments to yourselves. … Shut up and dribble.”
See below:
Well, that inspired LeBron to create the upcoming show, Shut Up and Dribble, which will be a three-part docuseries airing on Showtime. Variety.com reports:
The series is titled “Shut Up and Dribble,” taken from conservative pundit Laura Ingraham’s remarks to James in February when players from the Golden State Warriors declined an invitation to the White House after the 2018 NBA Finals. The controversy serves as a prologue to the series as it chronicles the modern history of the NBA and its players, starting with the 1976 merger of the freewheeling ABA and the more conventional NBA of today.
The league soon became an incubator for many of its top athletes to grow their brands beyond the court, becoming powerful players in commerce and fashion, and transcending the game to become cultural icons. It will premiere on Showtime in October.
…“If being a star athlete is inherently a political experience, ‘Shut Up and Dribble’ tells that complex and dramatic story from the past to the present and from the inside out,” said Nevins. “LeBron James is one of many competitors whose place in the spotlight has led not to silence but perspective, and he, Maverick Carter and Gotham Chopra have given us an important, insightful docuseries that should bring their fans and fellow citizens to a higher level of discourse, rather than the dismissal satirized in the title.”
From the opening of the I Promise school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, to this new series, LeBron will obviously never just “shut up and dribble.”
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
