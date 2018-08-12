Baltimore City Police Officer Suspended After Video Shows Him Repeatedly Punching Man [VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text WOLB to 71007 to join our text club!
A Baltimore City Police officer has been suspended after video showing him repeatedly punching a man Saturday (August 11) on East Monument and North Rose Streets surfaced the internet and went viral.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
In the video, you can see the man arguing with the officer who according to Fox Baltimore, suffered injuries to his nose, jaw and ribs.
FoxBaltimore.com reports:
According to authorities, at 11:45 a.m., officers were working a special cross borders crime initiative in the area of the 2500 block of Monument Street. Two officers encountered a man, whom one of the officers is reportedly familiar with. After the first encounter, officers released him and then approached him again to provide him with a citizens contact sheet. When he was asked for identification, the situation reportedly escalated when he refused. The police officer then struck the man several times. He was ultimately taken into custody. He was then provided medical treatment for injuries. Almost immediately, police say the department began receiving videos of the confrontation.
“I have seen the very disturbing video of an encounter between a Baltimore City police office and Baltimore City resident and have demanded answers and accountability,” Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said in a statement.
In addition to the suspension of the officer who hit the victim identified as Dashawn McGrier, Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle also placed a second officer involved in the incident on administrative leave.
The victim was not criminally charged and was released from custody.
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
A Look Through History: 50 Powerful Protest Photos
A Look Through History: 50 Powerful Protest Photos
1. Nation Gathers for March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom1 of 50
2. Daughter of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island2 of 50
3. Martin Luther King Leading March to Montgomery3 of 50
4. Protesting Rodney King Verdict4 of 50
5. Civil Rights Marchers on Bridge in Selma5 of 50
6. Anti-Trump Rally6 of 50
7. Black Students Sit-In at Woolworth’s7 of 50
8. The NYC Shut It Down The Grand Central Crew Grows8 of 50
9. Protesters Demonstrate Against Police Shooting During Panthers Football Game In Charlotte9 of 50
10. Protests Unfold In Charlotte After Police Shooting Death Of Keith Scott10 of 50
11. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile11 of 50
12. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police12 of 50
13. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police13 of 50
14. Policemen Arrest a Protester atan Anti-Trump Rally.14 of 50
15. Police Officers Face Off with Protestors on I-85 in Charlotte15 of 50
16. Protesters React To Death Of Keith Lamont Before State Of Emergency in Charlotte is Declared16 of 50
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile17 of 50
18. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling18 of 50
19. Black Lives Matter Protest at White House19 of 50
20. Finding Beauty In Tragedy20 of 50
21. State Of Emergency Declared In Charlotte After Police Shooting Sparks Violent Protests21 of 50
22. Pastors Gather For Prayer After Charleston Church Massacre22 of 50
23. Protest over the killing of unarmed teen in Ferguson23 of 50
24. Olympic Medalists Give Black Power Sign24 of 50
25. Baltimore Protests Death of Freddie Gray25 of 50
26. New York Police Rape Acquittal26 of 50
27. NFL Player Colin Kaepernick Kicks Off Silent Protests27 of 50
28. Ferguson, Missouri Residents Gather One Year After The Death Of Michael Brown28 of 50
29. Los Angeles Residents Protests In Memory of Trayvon Martin29 of 50
30. Protests Erupt in Baltimore After Funeral For Freddie Gray Who Died While In Police Custody30 of 50
31. The Day After Violence and Riots in Baltimore31 of 50
32. Million Man March Participants32 of 50
33. Protesters Kneel For Civil Rights Against Racism33 of 50
34. Protesters Holding Signs34 of 50
35. Selma Marches35 of 50
36. White Man Carrying Black Girl at March36 of 50
37. Black Panthers Protest At NYC Courthouse37 of 50
38. Outrage In Missouri Town After Police Shooting Of 18-Year-Old Man38 of 50
39. US Civil Rights Leader Martin Luther King, Jr. Delivers “I Have A Dream” Speech39 of 50
40. Chicago Protesters Attempt To Disrupt Last Minute Holiday Shopping40 of 50
41. Protesting Against Hate in Portland41 of 50
42. Demonstration by The Black Panthers42 of 50
43. ‘One Man, One Vote’43 of 50
44. The March On Washington44 of 50
45. Ferguson’s Fragile Recovery Shaken After Police Casualties45 of 50
46. Anti-Anti Beyonce Protest Rally At NFL Headquarters In NYC46 of 50
47. Selma Marches47 of 50
48. ‘Dreamers’ Protest in Chicago48 of 50
49. Activists Hold Rally Protesting Proposed Trump Administration HUD Cuts49 of 50
50. Bronx Residents Protest Lack of Heat and Water50 of 50
Baltimore City Police Officer Suspended After Video Shows Him Repeatedly Punching Man [VIDEO] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com