Baltimore City Police Officer Suspended After Video Shows Him Repeatedly Punching Man [VIDEO]

A Baltimore City Police officer has been suspended after video showing him repeatedly punching a man Saturday (August 11) on East Monument and North Rose Streets surfaced the internet and went viral.

In the video, you can see the man arguing with the officer who according to Fox Baltimore, suffered injuries to his nose, jaw and ribs.

TW: Police Violence This is a video of the @BaltimorePolice reported to be from earlier today. And this is why folks don’t have any faith in the police. @MayorPugh50, what’s your response to this? What is happening with the consent decree? pic.twitter.com/yABsCZDEmq — deray (@deray) August 11, 2018

FoxBaltimore.com reports:

According to authorities, at 11:45 a.m., officers were working a special cross borders crime initiative in the area of the 2500 block of Monument Street. Two officers encountered a man, whom one of the officers is reportedly familiar with. After the first encounter, officers released him and then approached him again to provide him with a citizens contact sheet. When he was asked for identification, the situation reportedly escalated when he refused. The police officer then struck the man several times. He was ultimately taken into custody. He was then provided medical treatment for injuries. Almost immediately, police say the department began receiving videos of the confrontation.

“I have seen the very disturbing video of an encounter between a Baltimore City police office and Baltimore City resident and have demanded answers and accountability,” Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said in a statement.

My statement on the video of the Baltimore Police Officer pic.twitter.com/Wp5GJk80zt — Mayor Catherine Pugh (@MayorPugh50) August 11, 2018

In addition to the suspension of the officer who hit the victim identified as Dashawn McGrier, Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle also placed a second officer involved in the incident on administrative leave.

The victim was not criminally charged and was released from custody.

