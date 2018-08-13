Everything We Learned From Omarosa’s ‘Secret’ Recordings

Omarosa Manigault Newman is about to release her book Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House tomorrow, August 14. For the past two weeks, she has been pulling every PR stunt possible, but the one that has gotten the most attention is the “secret” recordings. From the N-word to Frank Luntz to possible jail time, here’s everything we have learned about them.
See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression
Omarosa Claims Trump Used The N-Word But She Never Heard It
In an excerpt published by The Guardian, she claims Trump was caught on a mic saying the racial slur while filming NBC’s “The Apprentice.” Omarosa wrote that she felt a “growing realization that Donald Trump was indeed a racist, a bigot and a misogynist. My certainty about the N-word tape and his frequent uses of that word were the top of a high mountain of truly appalling things I’d experienced with him, during the last two years in particular.”
She also added, “It had finally sunk in that the person I’d thought I’d known so well for so long was actually a racist. Using the N-word was not just the way he talks but, more disturbing, it was how he thought of me and African Americans as a whole.”
However, she claims she never heard him use the word herself. Girl, please. Not that we don’t think Trump hasn’t used the N-word, but at least have receipts.
Trump Supporter Frank Luntz Says She Is A Damn Liar, Which We Already Knew
Omarosa claimed Frank Luntz, a one-time Trump hater, heard him use the racial slur. Luntz wrote on Twitter, “I’m in
@Omarosa’s book on page 149. She claims to have heard from someone who heard from me that I heard Trump use the N-word. Not only is this flat-out false (I’ve never heard such a thing), but Omarosa didn’t even make an effort to call or email me to verify. Very shoddy work.”
See below:
Omarosa’s Hate For April Ryan Is Serious
In reference to Omarosa recording John Kelly firing her, the reality star told Meet the Press, “He [Trump] knew that John Kelly was going to take me into the Situation Room, and lock me in there, threaten me, and say that things were going to get ugly for me, and there would be damage to my reputation.” ‘She continued, “And you know what, the next day there was damage to my reputation because they then put out a story using and exploiting an African-American reporter to say that I was running around the residence and trying to break into a Christmas party, which is ludicrous.” Yep, Omarosa continued to attack April Ryan—who responded. See below:
Omarosa Lied About Resigning From The White House
Omarosa always said she “resigned” from the White House, but we all knew she got fired. However, when she released the audio of her meeting with John Kelly, it proved that once again she is a liar. She didn’t resign, she was fired. Listen below to a recording from December 12, 2017:
Omarosa Could Face Jail Time
Washington, D.C. requires one-party consent to record, however, there could still be a serious security breach with Omarosa recording in the White House. In addition, she brought a recording device into the Situation Room and gave it to the media. Many are telling Omarosa to lawyer up, especially considering the White House is now looking into legal options to block her from releasing more audio, and they may try to punish her for what she already released. See below:
Trump’s former BFF has certainly garnered some press, but it is hard to tell if this will inspire anyone to buy her book.
SEE ALSO:
Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes
Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot
This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
1.Source:Getty 1 of 93
2.Source:Getty 2 of 93
3.Source:Getty 3 of 93
4.4 of 93
5.Source:Getty 5 of 93
6.6 of 93
7.Source:Getty 7 of 93
8.8 of 93
9. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 9 of 93
10.Source:Getty 10 of 93
11.Source:Getty 11 of 93
12.12 of 93
13.Source:Getty 13 of 93
14.14 of 93
15.Source:Getty 15 of 93
16.16 of 93
17.Source:Getty 17 of 93
18.18 of 93
19.Source:Getty 19 of 93
20.20 of 93
21.Source:Getty 21 of 93
22.22 of 93
23.Source:Getty 23 of 93
24.24 of 93
25.Source:Getty 25 of 93
26.26 of 93
27.Source:Getty 27 of 93
28.28 of 93
29.Source:Getty 29 of 93
30.30 of 93
31.Source:Getty 31 of 93
32.32 of 93
33.Source:Getty 33 of 93
34.34 of 93
35.Source:Getty 35 of 93
36.36 of 93
37.Source:Getty 37 of 93
38.38 of 93
39.Source:Getty 39 of 93
40.40 of 93
41.Source:Getty 41 of 93
42.42 of 93
43.43 of 93
44.Source:Getty 44 of 93
45.45 of 93
46.Source:Getty 46 of 93
47.47 of 93
48.48 of 93
49.49 of 93
50.Source:Getty 50 of 93
51.Source:Getty 51 of 93
52.52 of 93
53.Source:Getty 53 of 93
54.54 of 93
55.Source:Getty 55 of 93
56.56 of 93
57.Source:Getty 57 of 93
58.58 of 93
59.Source:Getty 59 of 93
60.60 of 93
61.61 of 93
62.Source:Getty 62 of 93
63.63 of 93
64.Source:Getty 64 of 93
65.65 of 93
66.Source:Getty 66 of 93
67.67 of 93
68.Source:Getty 68 of 93
69.Source:Getty 69 of 93
70.70 of 93
71.71 of 93
72.Source:Getty 72 of 93
73.73 of 93
74.Source:Getty 74 of 93
75.75 of 93
76.76 of 93
77.Source:Getty 77 of 93
78.78 of 93
79.Source:Getty 79 of 93
80.80 of 93
81.81 of 93
82.Source:Getty 82 of 93
83.Source:Getty 83 of 93
84.Source:Getty 84 of 93
85.Source:Getty 85 of 93
86.Source:Getty 86 of 93
87.Source:Getty 87 of 93
88.Source:Getty 88 of 93
89. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 89 of 93
90. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 90 of 93
91. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 91 of 93
92. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 92 of 93
93. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 93 of 93
Everything We Learned From Omarosa’s ‘Secret’ Recordings was originally published on newsone.com