Congratulations to New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard and supermodel Chanel Iman. The happy couple welcomed their baby girl, Cali Clay Shepard and are so in love with her. Iman posted a photo of them holding her and in the caption read, “You were worth every push every contraction! Welcome to our world @caliclayshepard Love mommy and daddy @sterl_shep3.”
E! News reports that the couple met at Victor Cruz’s birthday party in 2016 and a year later were engaged. Several months after being married on Mother’s Day, Iman announced that she was pregnant. She said, “Our focus has always been on love and family and we look forward to instilling these qualities in our little one. We are truly blessed!” We are so happy for this lovely couple and wish them the best of luck in their parenting journey.
Chanel Iman Marries NY Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard [PHOTOS]
Chanel Iman Marries NY Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard [PHOTOS]
1. She’s Married Now!1 of 12
2. Bridal Gown Slay!2 of 12
3. The First Dance3 of 12
4. All Smiles!4 of 12
5. Reception Time5 of 12
6. Loving You For Life6 of 12
7. Flowers, Flowers, Flowers!7 of 12
8. Squad Goals8 of 12
9. Introducing the Shepards9 of 12
10. Odom Has Something To Say10 of 12
11. Jordan Dunn And Gabrielle Union11 of 12
12. Where It All Started12 of 12
Chanel Iman And Sterling Shepard Welcome Baby Girl [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com