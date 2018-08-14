Cardi B To Release New Project In September, Pushes Back Fashionova Line Release

Cardi gave fans a little heads up about what the new mom has been up too since baby Kulture was born.

She took to her Instagram page to go live with an update!

Looks like she has a full new studio project dropping next month and 5 or 6 features to finish up!

GO MAMA BARDI GO!

“There are like five songs that I was supposed to put on Invasion of Privacy, but it just didn’t finish, it didn’t make sense,” said Cardi. “So I’m gonna put it on this project that I really wanna put it out on September 1st, but I’m missing like four, five songs.”

She also explains her decision to push back the release of her Fashionova line until November.

Don’t worry, the release party is going to be bigger and better than ever!

