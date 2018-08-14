New poll numbers this fall’s Maryland Gubernatorial Race show Republican Governor Larry Hogan leading Democrat Ben Jealous by a sizable margin.
The Gonzales Research Poll gives Hogan 52% support compared to 36% for Jealous. The poll found 11% were undecided and 1% said they would vote for either Libertarian candidate Shawn Quinn or Green Party candidate Ian Schlakman.
Source: CBS Local
Governor Hogan Leading Ben Jealous In Maryland Gubernatorial Race According To Polls
