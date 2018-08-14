Attorney Is ‘Almost Certain’ Baltimore Cop Who Beat Man And Quit Will Face Charges

An attorney for the Baltimore man who received an MMA-style beating from a police officer on Saturday is “almost certain” that charges will come for the cop after his forced resignation.

Dashawn McGrier suffered multiples injuries, including to his nose, jaw and ribs, said his attorney, Warren Brown, in an exclusive interview with the “The Quicksilva Show” on 92 Q (the Baltimore radio station is owned by Urban One, which also includes iOne Digital, the home of NewsOne.)

Arthur Williams, the officer responsible for the vicious beating that was caught on a video that went viral was allowed to resign, not be terminated, on Sunday. A second officer who was not identified by name but involved in the case could face possible disciplinary charges, Brown said.

The attorney, on behalf of McGrier, is seeking accountability and justice in the case. McGrier feels “degraded more than anything else,” Brown said during the interview Monday.

“It’s kind of like you’re in a fight and you can’t fight back,” Brown said, “and you just get beat up. In his [McGrier] case, he couldn’t fight back because he thought he might get killed by the police, and there’s a justifiable reason for believing that. So it’s a certain amount of humiliation, you know … physically, he’s coming along. Mentally, it might take a minute.”

Brown said he believes that the office of Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who talked with Brown over the weekend, will likely file charges of first or second-degree assault and misconduct in office, the attorney said. Someone from Mosby’s office has visited LeGrier in the hospital, and the state attorney’s office has been “proactive,” Brown also said.

The attorney encouraged listeners to not “let up” in putting “pressure” on “politicians, the police commissioner [Interim leader Gary Tuggle] and the like.” He wants Baltimore residents to “make [their] voices heard.”

A Real Justice PAC petition to have Williams rightfully terminated and charged is also circulating.

