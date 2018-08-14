CLOSE
The DMV
Racist Flyer Calls City Bus Riders Going To White Marsh Apes

Baltimore skyline from Historic Federal Hill Park

Source: Greg Pease / Getty

A racist flyer related to a big fight at White Marsh is comparing young city bus riders to apes.

The flyer called “Ghetto Bus Line” to White Marsh circulated online Monday and caused a lot of controversy.

