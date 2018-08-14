Miss Black USA, Kelsi Horn discusses being crowned Queen, Flint Water Crises, and more…

Fresh off the stage a day after being crowned Miss Black USA, Kelsi Horn from Michigan stopped by Angie Ange in the morning.

Kelsi is a business woman, travel enthusiast, and social justice advocate. Kelsi received a Bachelor of Science in Advertising Management & Public Relations from Michigan State University in 2017. As former Miss Black Michigan Kelsi has been widely Involved in the efforts of helping the City of Flint, Michigan by donating and distributing water to civilians and members of the community.

While on the show, Kelsi discussed what it was like winning the pageant, her goals for being Miss Black USA, the on-going Flint Water Crises, playing “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars to win the pageant and more…

