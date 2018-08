Danity Kane fans are you still there!? DK3 is coming to a city near you!

Yes, the platinum selling early 2000s girl group just announced they are headed back on the road!

DK3 formed in 2014 but eventually dwindled down to two members, O’Day and Bex, who together became known as Dumblonde as Richard went solo as DAWN.

This will be the first time in 4 years that the trio has performed together.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: