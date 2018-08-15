The Craziest And Shadiest Diva Moments From The “Got 2B Real” YouTube Series

As news begins to circulate that Aretha Franklin is allegedly alert and laughing/interacting with family at home, many people continue to share songs and videos that remind them of the soul singer. Aretha Franklin’s career spans over 60 years and her legacy will go on for centuries to come. She and a few other divas have inspired some of the greatest musicians of our time, it’s a fact. Most people often wonder what it would be like to be a fly on the wall as divas such as Aretha, Patti, and even the late Whitney Houston interacted with each other. Well, one YouTube creator gave us a twisted, yet hilarious version of what it would be like.

All this sad news about the Queen Of Soul has me wanting to binge Patti LaHelle's Got 2 Be Real right now. — Smiling Dro Frazier (@hydrothemc) August 14, 2018

YouTube genius Andrea Lee, known to fans as Patti LaHelle, created the satirical diva reality show Got 2B Real in 2011. The show ran until 2013 when LaHelle finally pulled the plug, leaving fans yearning for more. On December 13, 2015, Patti LaHelle dropped a surprise special that went behind the scenes of the show.

The show featured LaHelle voicing the characters for Aretha Franklin, Patti Labelle, Dionne Warwick, Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Beyonce, Janet Jackson, Chaka Khan, Diana Ross and others. It had every element of wit and shade that kept fans tuned in week after week. Phrases like, “Just because I have on a watch, don’t assume I have time for your bullshit” and “Please don’t make me read you like a Scantron” quickly become popular sayings on social media.

So, let’s take a look at some of the iconic Got 2B Real episodes.

The most iconic episode of Got 2B Real has to be episode one, “Guess Who’s Coming to [Patti’s] Dinner?” We get introduced to what the show will eventually be like and it features iconic shade. In the episode, Patti invites her diva friends (and enemies) over for dinner.

Hit the flip for a few more of our top Got 2B Real episodes and let us know whether you think this YouTube series needs to return. Andrea / Patti Lahelle, wherever you are, you are the real MVP!

Episode 3 of Season 2 of Got 2B Real, titled “Rights, Wrongs, and Receipts” is another fan favorite.

The Craziest And Shadiest Diva Moments From The “Got 2B Real” YouTube Series was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: