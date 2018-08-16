Omarosa Claims Donald Trump Hit On Her

Omarosa Manigault Newman just released her tell-all book Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House and it’s packed full of endless accusations. Now she has a new accusation, the reality star claims her former BFF and President of the United States hit on her.
See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression
Earlier tonight, Omarosa called into the “Joe Madison The Black Eagle” on Sirius XM for an interview with the legendary radio host. The former White House staffer continued her narrative that she was “blind-sighted” by Trump, even though it was clear that he was a racist. For the last question, Joe Madison asked, “Has Donald Trump ever hit on you?”
Omarosa answered, “Uh, Donald Trump hits on all women — ”
Madison interjected, “Yeah, well, you are a woman. Has Donald Trump ever hit on you?”
Omarosa answered, “Yes, I’m included in that number of women who Donald Trump has said inappropriate things, has looked at inappropriately.” See the tweet below:
Omarosa has always denied having any sexual relationship with Trump. In February, when Omarosa was on “Celebrity Big Brother,” reality star Brandi Glanville asked her if she slept with Trump. Omarosa responded with, “Hell no! Brandi! Oh my God — that is horrible!”
Brandi said, “Apparently a lot of girls do!” Omarosa deflected and added, “There’s somebody in the White House who is sleeping around with everybody.”
In March, once Brandi was booted from the house, she appeared on E! and was asked if she thought Omarosa was telling the truth, she said, “Nope! I don’t think so! Like, how would they have that relationship for so long and he just keeps bringing her back…I don’t know. I’ve heard a lot of rumors, but listen, you never know what it’s true — but I needed to know.”
In January, former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Claudia Jordan said she heard about “inappropriateness” between the two.
Nonetheless, this is the first time Omarosa has said that Trump hit on her. All of this begs the question, if you knew he was a racist and said “inappropriate things” to you, why did you continue to work for him?
Expect an avalanche of tweets from Mr. President by the morning.
SEE ALSO:
Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes
Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot
This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
1.Source:Getty 1 of 93
2.Source:Getty 2 of 93
3.Source:Getty 3 of 93
4.4 of 93
5.Source:Getty 5 of 93
6.6 of 93
7.Source:Getty 7 of 93
8.8 of 93
9. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 9 of 93
10.Source:Getty 10 of 93
11.Source:Getty 11 of 93
12.12 of 93
13.Source:Getty 13 of 93
14.14 of 93
15.Source:Getty 15 of 93
16.16 of 93
17.Source:Getty 17 of 93
18.18 of 93
19.Source:Getty 19 of 93
20.20 of 93
21.Source:Getty 21 of 93
22.22 of 93
23.Source:Getty 23 of 93
24.24 of 93
25.Source:Getty 25 of 93
26.26 of 93
27.Source:Getty 27 of 93
28.28 of 93
29.Source:Getty 29 of 93
30.30 of 93
31.Source:Getty 31 of 93
32.32 of 93
33.Source:Getty 33 of 93
34.34 of 93
35.Source:Getty 35 of 93
36.36 of 93
37.Source:Getty 37 of 93
38.38 of 93
39.Source:Getty 39 of 93
40.40 of 93
41.Source:Getty 41 of 93
42.42 of 93
43.43 of 93
44.Source:Getty 44 of 93
45.45 of 93
46.Source:Getty 46 of 93
47.47 of 93
48.48 of 93
49.49 of 93
50.Source:Getty 50 of 93
51.Source:Getty 51 of 93
52.52 of 93
53.Source:Getty 53 of 93
54.54 of 93
55.Source:Getty 55 of 93
56.56 of 93
57.Source:Getty 57 of 93
58.58 of 93
59.Source:Getty 59 of 93
60.60 of 93
61.61 of 93
62.Source:Getty 62 of 93
63.63 of 93
64.Source:Getty 64 of 93
65.65 of 93
66.Source:Getty 66 of 93
67.67 of 93
68.Source:Getty 68 of 93
69.Source:Getty 69 of 93
70.70 of 93
71.71 of 93
72.Source:Getty 72 of 93
73.73 of 93
74.Source:Getty 74 of 93
75.75 of 93
76.76 of 93
77.Source:Getty 77 of 93
78.78 of 93
79.Source:Getty 79 of 93
80.80 of 93
81.81 of 93
82.Source:Getty 82 of 93
83.Source:Getty 83 of 93
84.Source:Getty 84 of 93
85.Source:Getty 85 of 93
86.Source:Getty 86 of 93
87.Source:Getty 87 of 93
88.Source:Getty 88 of 93
89. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 89 of 93
90. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 90 of 93
91. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 91 of 93
92. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 92 of 93
93. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 93 of 93
Omarosa Claims Donald Trump Hit On Her was originally published on newsone.com