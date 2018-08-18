Watch Paris Dennard Get Pulverized By Former CIA Analyst: ‘We’re Done! Get Out!’

At least once a week, someone on CNN wipes the floor with Paris Dennard, but this latest dragging was brutal. The Trump worshiper had the audacity to throw personal attacks at ex-deputy director of the CIA’s Counterterrorist Center Phil Mudd. Dennard truly embarrassed himself.
While discussing the Trump revoking the security clearances of former government officials who criticize him, Dennard accused Mudd of profiting from his security clearance. Dennard babbled, “Your contracts and your consulting gigs pay you a lot more money because of the access that you have. I hope the president continues to do this.”
Mudd responded, “Profitable, Paris? Let me ask you one question. How much do you think I’m paid to do that at the request of the US government? Give me one answer and you got ten seconds. How much?”
Dennard continued, “I’ll ask you a question. How much are you paid for your –”
Mudd interjected, “Answer the question! I have no contracts with the US government that pay money. Zero.” After more back and forth, Mudd shouted, “Zero. I get zero dollars from consulting companies that deal with the U.S. Government. Are we clear?”
Dennard, who insulted a person who has served our country, said, “Well, I will be clear in saying that everybody in Washington, D.C. knows — if you don’t want to be honest about it, that’s on you, — but if you have a security clearance and you keep it, you get more money to have it.“
Mudd yelled, “We’re done, Jim. We’re done. Get out!” Twenty-five years in the service and this is the shit I get.” Watch below:
This is Paris Dennard’s worst performance yet.
