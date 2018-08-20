Republicans Already Trying To Find A Defense For Trump Using The N-Word

In one of the many accusations from Omarosa Manigault Newman, she claims she has heard a tape of Trump using the N-word — but of course there isn’t anything in her “treasure trove” of audio and video of him using the racial slur. However, some Republicans are already seeking a defense in case the tape does drop.

Republican Georgia State Senator Michael Williams told Victor Blackwell on CNN this weekend, “It would matter as an individual. It would not necessarily matter to me as the person that is running our country.”

His foolishness continued when he said, “I always have a problem with the use of it. I don’t have a problem with Donald Trump having used it in the past, as my president.” He also added, “I would always say using the N-word is wrong, and is bad, and should never be accepted in our society. But just because [Trump] might have done it years ago, not as our president, doesn’t mean that we need to continue to berate him because he used it.”

Does Williams really believe that if Trump was caught on tape using the n-word “years ago” that he has never said it again? Sadly, we are a “caught on tape” culture, meaning if we don’t have video proof, nothing is believed. Most of us don’t need to hear a tape to know the president used the n-word. Trump said it years ago, and it’s probably in his vocabulary on a consistent basis. Watch Williams’ insane defense below:

Georgia Sen. Michael Williams tells @VictorBlackwell: I don’t have a problem with Donald Trump having used the N-word in the past as my president. https://t.co/D7DC2M1nCn pic.twitter.com/1y3bRrXgvB — New Day (@NewDay) August 18, 2018

