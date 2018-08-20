London Brown Breaks Down “Ballers” & Whippin’ It Up In The Kitchen

Ya Tu Sabe Baby, its ya boy Dirty Rice, I had the pleasure to speak with the man, my manito my guy London Brown aka “Reggie from the HBO series Ballers. London is as Los Angeles native who has a love for the arts outside of acting. He is a stand up comedian, a chef and a photographer. Find out how this actor gets ready for the role of Reggie, is relationship with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and all the amazing things that he is doing for the homeless community. you cant catch Ballers season 4 on HBO each and every Sunday 10pm est.

