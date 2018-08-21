In My Feelings: Drake Visits 11 Year Old Heart Patient Sophia & It’s The Cutest Thing Ever!

Looks like Drake skipped the VMA’s to do something a bit more selfless! He was spotted in Chicago at Lurie Children Hospital visiting 11 year old Sophia Sanchez, who is waiting for a heart transplant.

Sophia participated in the viral ‘In My Feelings” challenge and got the attention of the Toronto rap superstar.

“I just had surgery three weeks ago. The surgery was to help my heart pump. I love your music and I was hoping that you could come and cheer me up for my birthday.”

Sophia’s reaction when he walks in-priceless. Press play.

I’m not crying you’re crying.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: