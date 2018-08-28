Russian Asset Accuses Google of “Rigging” Search Results After Googling Himself

Its 5am and the President of The United States is Googling himself. The so-called Commander-In-Chief hopped on his Twitter account to communicate with his loyal followers that popular search tool is rigged. Donald Trump started his day rage tweeting about Google’s reported bias against him claiming that “search results for Trump News shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake News Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD.” He ended his rant by claiming the “situation will be addressed.”

….results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

There is always a source to Trump’s mind-numbing Tweets, and it seems he got his information from statistics from a segment he heard on Fox Business. In the clip that aired last night, Trump loyalist Lou Dobbs cited unproven statistics from a right-wing conservative blog PJ Media. Trump’s favorite shoe shiners, Diamond and Silk were even a part of the conversation claiming Google was “censoring” conservative voices.

Tin-foil hat wearing right-wing media personalities are usually the ones claiming that social media tools like Twitter, Facebook are “silencing” them but today marks the first time Google has been accused of doing such. White House economic advisor, Larry Kudlow said the administration is “taking a look” at Google’s search results and adding “were just gonna do some investigations, some analysis that’s what we do.”

Google has since replied to the baseless claim and had this to say in a statement:

“Search is not used to set a political agenda, and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology,” a Google spokesperson said. “We continually work to improve Google Search, and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment.”

Now if you do your own research an type “Trump news” in the Google search bar the first story that shows up is a Fox News post. Someone should tell Trump to Google moron or idiot he’s really gonna love the image results of that search.

Photo: The Washington Post / Getty

