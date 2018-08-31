According to a new study by Allstate Insurance Baltimore drivers aren’t just bad- they’re actually the worst, according to a new study by Allstate Insurance.
Researchers looked at 200 cities and based the rankings on things including accident claims and how often drivers slam on their brakes.
Baltimore fell one slot from its ranking last year, so this year, Baltimore comes in at #200.
Baltimore City drivers go just 3.8 years between claims on average–the national average is 10. Drivers in the Baltimore suburbs go 6.9 years between claims. Baltimore drivers also ranked last in rain and snow driving.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Latest News:
- Jacquees Covers Ella Mai New Song and We Are Here For It!
- Watch Aretha Franklin’s Star-Studded Funeral Service Live
- Millennial Money Moves with Morgan Davis
- Lil Uzi Vert “Free Smooth Freestyle,” Saweetie & London On Da Track ft. G-Eazy & Rich The Kid “Up Now” & More | Daily Visuals
Source: Fox Baltimore
Allstate: Baltimore City Drivers Are The Worst was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com