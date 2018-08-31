According to a new study by Allstate Insurance Baltimore drivers aren’t just bad- they’re actually the worst, according to a new study by Allstate Insurance.

Researchers looked at 200 cities and based the rankings on things including accident claims and how often drivers slam on their brakes.

Baltimore fell one slot from its ranking last year, so this year, Baltimore comes in at #200.

Baltimore City drivers go just 3.8 years between claims on average–the national average is 10. Drivers in the Baltimore suburbs go 6.9 years between claims. Baltimore drivers also ranked last in rain and snow driving.

Source: Fox Baltimore

Allstate: Baltimore City Drivers Are The Worst was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

