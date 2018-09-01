True Love! 99-Year-Old Man Walks 6 Miles A Day To Visit His Sick Wife In The Hospital

With everything bad happening in the world, this is the feel-good news that we all needed to restore our faith in love.

A 99-year-old man walks 6 miles to a Rochester, NY, hospital to visit his sick wife.

CBS News reported that Luther Younger, who has been married to his wife Waverlee for 55 years, takes the 3-mile hike each way in the rain, shine, sleet or snow. Nine years ago, Waverlee was diagnosed with a brain nine years, living longer than her doctors expected.

Over the years she has been in the hospital, sometimes staying there for months at a time. She’s currently been in the hospital for three weeks seeking treatment for a serious battle of pneumonia.

Nothing will keep Luther away, who prides himself on his physical strength and young spirit.

“People tell me to act my age — yeah, right. They’re jealous because I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, because it’s no good. I wouldn’t be here [if I did],” he told CBS News.

Their daughter Lutheta says she tries to find a ride home for her father, especially when it’s hot out, but she’s not a fan of Luther walking six miles alone every day. Yet, her father is pretty adamant that this is what he wants to do, CBS noted.

“My dad says it keeps him alive, it keeps him going,” his daughter said.

Lutheta also started a GoFundMe campaign for her parents, to help raise money for Waverlee’s hospital expenses.

In the end, Luther stressed that his walks are mostly about proving how much he loves his wife.

“She is a beautiful lady and she treats me as a person is supposed to be … she made a man out of me,” he said.

“That’s why I love her, because she’s tough. She’s not weak … That’s the kind of woman I want.”

So sweet! Get well Waverlee.

