Yale Physician Aims To Increase Racial Representation In Medicine

Inginia Genao, M.D.—a physician, author, and Yale University professor—is aiming to increase racial representation in the medical field. After conducting research and exploring the obstacles that individuals from underserved and underrepresented groups face when trying to pursue careers in medicine, she identified that the MCAT was a barrier for their progression in the field, Yale University reported.

Yale physician Inginia Genao proposes strategy for getting more minorities in medicine https://t.co/WEnceZ3i65 @YaleMed — Yale University (@Yale) August 28, 2018

Genao believes that the MCAT should be eliminated and other factors should be taken into consideration during medical school admissions. According to Genao, research shows that there is a racial gap when it comes to standardized test performance and since the MCAT is often a deciding factor in the admissions process, it hinders people of color from entering the field. She believes that medical schools should factor in a student’s dedication to the medical field, their background, obstacles that they’ve had to overcome both academically and personally and other factors.

Genao says that there is a dire need for more people of color to enter the medical industry because patients feel more comfortable with physicians who they can identify with.

There have been several efforts to increase the presence of African-Americans in the medical field. A report released by the Association of American Medical Colleges showed that Howard University is the top university for sending African-American applicants to U.S. medical schools. “Howard University prepares more African-American pre-med students to apply to medical school and enrolls the most African-American students in our own esteemed medical school because we are committed to our mission to diversify the workforce with an infusion of talented, well-prepared scholars,” President Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick said in a statement.

Diversity in the medical field is needed. According to Yale University, although people of color will account for most of the U.S. population by 2044, less than 10 percent are physicians.

SEE ALSO:

Howard University Tops List For Black Medical School Applicants

Quadriplegic Innovator Aims To Increase Diversity In STEM

Yale Physician Aims To Increase Racial Representation In Medicine was originally published on newsone.com