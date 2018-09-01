CLOSE
The DMV
Home > The DMV

16-Year-Old Student To Pursue Biology Degree At Howard University

“Howard was always my first choice! When I was accepted to Howard, I knew I was ready to go,” says Brendell Allen.

Leave a comment

A Black teenager who is displaying excellence in the realm of academia will be taking her talents to Howard University this fall. Brendell Allen, 16, will be a part of the institution’s 2022 graduating class, the university reported.

Allen graduated from East Mississippi Community College and was specifically selected to become a Bison. Despite receiving several offers from top schools across the country, the teen knew that she wanted to further her education at Howard. She plans on pursuing a degree in biology and aspires to become a surgeon.

“Howard was always my first choice! When I was accepted to Howard, I knew I was ready to go. I was screaming and crying, and I cannot wait to start class,” said Allen in a statement. Allen says her personal experiences inspired her to want a career in the medical field. “A couple of years ago, my father had a massive stroke where a blood clot traveled from his heart to his brain. Since then, I’ve had the interest in cardiothoracic surgery,” she added.

Howard has been working closely with community colleges to encourage students to complete their degrees at the Washington, D.C.-based school. The university has established a Transfer Student Association that organizes events throughout the year so that students feel connected to the community. “We know many arrive and don’t feel immediately connected. We make sure that transfer students feel a part of the community since day one,” said Melanie Carter, Ph.D., Associate Provost for Undergraduate Studies.

Like Allen, there are many other Black youngsters throughout the country who are entering college earlier than expected. Earlier this year, 11-year-old Baton Rouge native Elijah Precciely received a full-ride scholarship from Southern University.

SEE ALSO:

11-Year-Old Receives Southern University Scholarship

Spelman College And Ford Launch Initiative For First-Generation College Students

Thurgood Marshall

10 Life-Changing Quotes From Thurgood Marshall

9 photos Launch gallery

10 Life-Changing Quotes From Thurgood Marshall

Continue reading 10 Life-Changing Quotes From Thurgood Marshall

10 Life-Changing Quotes From Thurgood Marshall

On this day in 1967, Thurgood Marshall became the first Black Supreme Court Justice. He filled the seat of retiring Justice Tom Clark, and President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated him. Sixty-nine senators voted to confirm the Baltimore native and 11 were opposed. Marshall was on the court for 24 years and retired in 1991. Sadly, the deeply conservative and anti-Black Clarence Thomas was nominated for his seat. Marshall passed away on January 24, 1993 at the age of 84. Check out some of his most powerful quotes.

16-Year-Old Student To Pursue Biology Degree At Howard University was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close