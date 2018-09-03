CNN Anchor Refuses To Let Andrew Gillum Talk Without Being Interrupted

Andrew Gillum made history as the first African American to win a major-party nomination for governor in Florida. It was a huge upset and now the mayor of Tallahassee, Florida is making the media rounds. Unfortunately, some anchors can’t let Gillum be great.

Yesterday, Gillum appeared on CNN’s “Face the Nation” with Dana Bash. Within a minute of the interview, Bash jumps rights to Trump’s insults and Ron DeSantis using the term monkey, both of which Gillum has addressed multiple times this week. Gillum tried to focus on education and healthcare, but Bash interrupted him to remind him a white supremacist robocall came out against his campaign and asks how he will “fend off” racist attacks.

Again, Gillum tried to pivot to important issues, saying, “I want to make sure that we don’t racialize and, frankly, weaponize race as a part of this process, which is why I’ve called on my opponent to really work to rise above some of these things. People are taking their cues from him, from his campaign and from Donald Trump. And we saw in Charlottesville that that could lead real dangerous outcomes.”

Throughout the entire interview, Bash kept pivoting back to race and Trump’s ridiculous comments. Bash also grilled Gillum on how he would pay for his medicare for all plan and continuously cut him off as he was trying to answer her question. Raw Story counted he was interrupted 8 times and only allowed to answer three questions without being interrupted. Watch the video below:

